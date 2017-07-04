UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Fish and Game report they were able to track the bear in the woods Tuesday, but weren't able to capture it after it crossed the Priest River.

Update 1:30 p.m.: Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday.

Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

Cooper says Priest Lake has the highest bear population in the state of Idaho. Cooper says there are about three bears per one square mile in the area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cooper says a team of Fish and Game workers are working to track that bear that attacked the woman.

Additional details were not available Tuesday afternoon. We're continuing to track the story.

Previous coverage:

A person has been attacked by bear near Priest Lake according to the Bonner County EMS.

At this time we do not know any details about the victim or exactly where the attack happened.

We do know that the hiking trails at the Priest Lake Visitor Center, 22145 Hwy 57 are closed until further notice.

We will have an update on this story tonight on KHQ Local News at 5 and 6pm.

