Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

Update 1:30 p.m.: Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday.

Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

Cooper says Priest Lake has the highest bear population in the state of Idaho. Cooper says there are about three bears per one square mile in the area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cooper says a team of Fish and Game workers are working to track that bear that attacked the woman.

Additional details were not available Tuesday afternoon. We're continuing to track the story.

Previous coverage:

A person has been attacked by bear near Priest Lake according to the Bonner County EMS.



At this time we do not know any details about the victim or exactly where the attack happened.



We do know that the hiking trails at the Priest Lake Visitor Center, 22145 Hwy 57 are closed until further notice.



