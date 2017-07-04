U.S. military officials believe North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile

U.S. military officials believe North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missilePosted: Updated:
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.>>
Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.>>
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.>>
Drone pilot could face charges for flying near wildfire
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A drone flying illegally created a problem for crews fighting a wildfire south of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Times-News reports the lightning-caused fire burned grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says they had a drone intrusion on the fire, and it was a huge concern.>>
4 semi-trailers burn in Pacific, Washington
PACIFIC, Wash. (AP) - Four semitrailers burned in Pacific, Washington, and the loss in equipment is estimated to be about $2 million. The News Tribune reports that fire crews were called at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday to a reported commercial building fire. What they actually found when they arrived in the 1200 block of Valentine Avenue was four fully involved semitrailers.>>
Chestnut's champ again at hot dog eating contest
NEW YORK (AP) - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York. The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti (sihn-CAH'-tee), who ate 62.>>
Casket with organ tissue found on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a north Philadelphia sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child. Police said the small white casket was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday across from the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Inside, officers found no body, but a bag with what appeared to be internal organ tissue.>>
U.S. military officials believe North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The U.S military says it tracked a North Korean missile for 37 minutes before it landed in the Sea of Japan. The Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement Tuesday that an intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched from near an airfield in North Korea. NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said the missile did not pose a threat to North America.>>
The Latest: Fire burning in Eastern Washington near Hanford
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, that shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site has burned about 31 square miles (80 kilometers). The Tri-City Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2tG39vi ) the blaze was burning mostly west of Hanford and about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east o...>>
2 boys injured in fireworks accident
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one boy lost two fingers and another was hit in the arm with shrapnel in a fireworks accident southeast of Seattle in Auburn. Valley Regional Fire Authority says they were called Monday afternoon to the area of fireworks sales near the Muckleshoot Casino.KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/UdKrzm ) the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were treated at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals.>>
New Jersey man accused of threatening college in Washington
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to a college in Washington after protests there last month attracted national attention. Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm.>>
Dispute over Dakota Access handling of artifacts to linger
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A dispute over whether the Texas-based developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts in North Dakota will linger into the fall. Energy Transfer Partners has been battling since November when the state Public Service Commission filed a complaint and proposed a $15,000 fine.>>
