Drone pilot could face charges for flying near wildfire

A drone flying illegally created a problem for crews fighting a wildfire south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Times-News reports the lightning-caused fire burned grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah.

Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says they had a drone intrusion on the fire, and it was a huge concern.

The drone was spotted around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters found the drone pilot.

The BLM will contact the pilot again this week. She says that person could receive a citation for interfering with firefighting efforts.

The BLM can also issue a fine of up to $500.

She says drones are dangerous for aircraft and hinder efforts when firefighters have to stop doing their jobs to ensure safety.

The fire was controlled Sunday night.

