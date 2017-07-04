Fire crews rescue man from Spokane River

A man was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle after firefighters pulled him from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area of N. Park Rd and South Riverway Avenue for a reported water rescue just after 2 p.m. Rescue crews used ropes and pulleys to pull the man up from the banks on the south side of the river on Tuesday.

It's not clear how the man broke his ankle, but no other serious injuries were reported.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.