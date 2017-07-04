Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area.

Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as 53-year-old Michael P. Marker of Kellogg, Idaho.

Additional details including the cause of the man's death were not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.