Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Anna Mikkelsen Photo: Anna Mikkelsen
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Update 6 p.m.: KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports about 75 firefighters are on scene fighting the Coulee Hite fire burning north of Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County Tuesday evening. Crews on scene say three homes in the area are threatened, and the fire is burning near some high tension power lines, but no evacuation orders are in place as of Tuesday evening. 

Previous coverage:

Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon. 

Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources reports structures are threatened, but no evacuation orders have been put into place as of Tuesday afternoon. 

DNR reported the fire was burning in rugged terrain and at last report it was one acre in size, but was growing.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately known. As we learn more we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-05 00:26:32 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

    >>

  • Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-05 01:34:29 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.

    >>

  • Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:00:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-05 01:34:29 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.

    >>

  • Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest

    Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-07-05 01:16:59 GMT

    BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail. KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.

    >>

    BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail. KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.

    >>

  • Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-05 00:58:25 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.  Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.  Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

    >>
    •   