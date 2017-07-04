Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Update 6 p.m.: KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports about 75 firefighters are on scene fighting the Coulee Hite fire burning north of Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County Tuesday evening. Crews on scene say three homes in the area are threatened, and the fire is burning near some high tension power lines, but no evacuation orders are in place as of Tuesday evening.

BREAKING: 75 Firefighters on scene of a fire off of Coulee Hite Rd. north of Fairchild. 3 homes threatened but no evacuations. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/bwNtaxErhT — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 5, 2017

Previous coverage:

Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources reports structures are threatened, but no evacuation orders have been put into place as of Tuesday afternoon.

DNR reported the fire was burning in rugged terrain and at last report it was one acre in size, but was growing.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately known. As we learn more we will update this story.