Spokane hiker who went missing from Liberty Lake: 'I really did think I was going to die'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera
Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.>>
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.>>
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! Happy 4th of July! Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge!>>
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest
Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail. KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.>>
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail. KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.>>
Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County
Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon. Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon. Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.>>
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Spokane hiker who went missing from Liberty Lake: 'I really did think I was going to die'
Spokane hiker who went missing from Liberty Lake: 'I really did think I was going to die'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine being lost in the woods for more than 24 hours. That was the reality for one Spokane man. Jacob Caravalho was reported missing on Saturday night from Liberty Lake. Sunday evening, he was able to make a phone call from a home he found while trying to get out of the woods 27 miles away just south of Coeur d’Alene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine being lost in the woods for more than 24 hours. That was the reality for one Spokane man. Jacob Caravalho was reported missing on Saturday night from Liberty Lake. Sunday evening, he was able to make a phone call from a home he found while trying to get out of the woods 27 miles away just south of Coeur d’Alene.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
Fire crews rescue man from Spokane River
Fire crews rescue man from Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle after firefighters pulled him from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the area of N. Park Rd and South Riverway Avenue for a reported water rescue just after 2 p.m. Rescue crews used ropes and pulleys to pull the man up from the banks on the south side of the river on Tuesday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle after firefighters pulled him from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the area of N. Park Rd and South Riverway Avenue for a reported water rescue just after 2 p.m. Rescue crews used ropes and pulleys to pull the man up from the banks on the south side of the river on Tuesday.>>
5-year-old killed while brothers play with gun
5-year-old killed while brothers play with gun
LOUISVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi authorities say a 5-year-old boy was killed when a gun went off while he and his 6-year-old brother played with it. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory tells The Clarion-Ledger the boys' father and grandfather were asleep after working night shifts when the gun went off Tuesday afternoon. He says the gunshot woke them, and they thought someone had lit a firecracker indoors.>>
LOUISVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi authorities say a 5-year-old boy was killed when a gun went off while he and his 6-year-old brother played with it. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory tells The Clarion-Ledger the boys' father and grandfather were asleep after working night shifts when the gun went off Tuesday afternoon. He says the gunshot woke them, and they thought someone had lit a firecracker indoors.>>
Drone pilot could face charges for flying near wildfire
Drone pilot could face charges for flying near wildfire
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A drone flying illegally created a problem for crews fighting a wildfire south of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Times-News reports the lightning-caused fire burned grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says they had a drone intrusion on the fire, and it was a huge concern.>>
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A drone flying illegally created a problem for crews fighting a wildfire south of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Times-News reports the lightning-caused fire burned grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says they had a drone intrusion on the fire, and it was a huge concern.>>
4 semi-trailers burn in Pacific, Washington
4 semi-trailers burn in Pacific, Washington
PACIFIC, Wash. (AP) - Four semitrailers burned in Pacific, Washington, and the loss in equipment is estimated to be about $2 million. The News Tribune reports that fire crews were called at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday to a reported commercial building fire. What they actually found when they arrived in the 1200 block of Valentine Avenue was four fully involved semitrailers.>>
PACIFIC, Wash. (AP) - Four semitrailers burned in Pacific, Washington, and the loss in equipment is estimated to be about $2 million. The News Tribune reports that fire crews were called at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday to a reported commercial building fire. What they actually found when they arrived in the 1200 block of Valentine Avenue was four fully involved semitrailers.>>
Chestnut's champ again at hot dog eating contest
Chestnut's champ again at hot dog eating contest
NEW YORK (AP) - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York. The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti (sihn-CAH'-tee), who ate 62.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York. The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti (sihn-CAH'-tee), who ate 62.>>