Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest

A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail.

KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.

The deputy spotted a man in a Mustang convertible with the top down. He was firing a gun at another car.

Sgt. Cindi West says it appeared the other car was shooting at the convertible.

They fled and deputies caught them blocks away where the second car apparently rammed the convertible.

The injured parties were hospitalized and a passenger in the second car was arrested.

West said it was unknown what led up to the shooting.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)