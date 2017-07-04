Keeping cool as Spokane temps continue to climb

When it’s this hot out, you’re probably looking for a way to beat the heat. For most people, the first stop is usually the pool.

“I've been playing at Comstock pool and playing in the sprinkler and putting the sprinkler under the trampoline,” says Alena Cochran.

But it can get busy, especially as the temperatures warm up. The busiest times for the pools are usually between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. according to the city. And if they hit capacity, you could get turned away.

For these kids though, they don’t mind where they go.

“A great thing about Spokane is that you have pools where you have to pay to get in but you also have free places like splash pads,” says Christal Cochran.

There are 17 splash pads around the city. And for these families, it’s good for their non-swimmers.

For a list of the splash pads: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/splash-pads/