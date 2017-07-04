King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight

Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.

King County Fire District 20 says the fire happened around 9:45 on Tuesday morning.

There's no word yet on what, if any, charges the teens will face.