New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while sitting in patrol car

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination."
    
Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday.
    
Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them. They say a person believed to be a bystander was struck by a bullet and is in stable condition.
    
The attack happened in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help. Other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.
    
The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.
    
Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-05 00:26:32 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

    >>

  • King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight

    King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:29:23 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.

    >>

  • Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90

    Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-04 23:13:05 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while sitting in patrol car

    New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while sitting in patrol car

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:03:59 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination." Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday. Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination." Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday. Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-07-05 04:07:27 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th.

    >>

  • Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-07-05 04:07:56 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: 8:55 p.m.: At last report, the Coulee Hite fire was about 70 to 80 percent contained and crews had a line around the whole fire. Firefighters say the fire was about 8 acres Tuesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: 8:55 p.m.: At last report, the Coulee Hite fire was about 70 to 80 percent contained and crews had a line around the whole fire. Firefighters say the fire was about 8 acres Tuesday. 

    >>
    •   