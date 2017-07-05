Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are on their own. 

Kori Doty, is the parent of the child, and does not identify as male or female either, preferring the pronoun "they." Doty wants to raise Searyl genderless until the baby has "a sense of self and command of vocabulary to me who they are." Doty wants to keep Searyl's gender off official records until then. 

"I'm recognizing them as a baby and trying to give them all the love and support to be the most whole person that they can be outside of the restrictions that come with the boy box and the girl box," Doty said.

Doty's request to have Searyl's birth certificate issued without a gender mark has so far been refused by British Columbia authorities but they are still fighting for a person's gender to not have to be required on public documents.

Doty says, “When I was born, doctors looked at my genitals and made assumptions about who I would be, and those assignments followed me and followed my identification throughout my life. Those assumptions were incorrect, and I ended up having to do a lot of adjustments since then.”

