PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in ColfaxPosted: Updated:
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
Spokane hiker who went missing from Liberty Lake: 'I really did think I was going to die'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine being lost in the woods for more than 24 hours. That was the reality for one Spokane man. Jacob Caravalho was reported missing on Saturday night from Liberty Lake. Sunday evening, he was able to make a phone call from a home he found while trying to get out of the woods 27 miles away just south of Coeur d’Alene.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47' suspect's home
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while sitting in patrol car
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination." Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday. Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th.>>
Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: 8:55 p.m.: At last report, the Coulee Hite fire was about 70 to 80 percent contained and crews had a line around the whole fire. Firefighters say the fire was about 8 acres Tuesday.>>
King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.>>
Biologist: Hurt bald eagle likely male of well-known DC pair
WASHINGTON (AP) A wildlife biologist says an injured bald eagle found in Washington is likely the male of a well-known pair that has nested for years near the D.C. police academy. Biologist Dan Rauch with the District's Department of Energy and Environment told The Washington Post on Monday that the eagle was not tagged.>>
Keeping cool as Spokane temps continue to climb
SPOKANE, Wash. - When it’s this hot out, you’re probably looking for a way to beat the heat. For most people, the first stop is usually the pool. “I've been playing at Comstock pool and playing in the sprinkler and putting the sprinkler under the trampoline,” says Alena Cochran. But it can get busy, especially as the temperatures warm up.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
