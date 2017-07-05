Wildfire partly on Hanford site is 85 percent contained

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in part on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is 85 percent contained and does not threaten any of the site's nuclear facilities.



The grass and brush fire covers about 35.9 square miles in Yakima and Benton counties.



There are no evacuations or closures related to the fire, which started last Sunday.



Fire officials say a drone aircraft flew over the fire area on Tuesday, temporarily grounding aircraft assigned to fighting the fire.

