CNN faces backlash over handling of doctored Trump video

CNN says a concern for the man's safety led to its decision not to publish the name of a Reddit user whose doctored video of Donald Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face was later tweeted out by the president himself.

The network revealed that it had identified the man, who apologized for his posting and said it had been a prank. CNN said it would not reveal his name, noting he had shown remorse, taken down his account and promised not to publish ugly material online.

But CNN's statement that it "reserves the right to publish his name should any of that change" led to a backlash. Critics said the network was essentially blackmailing the man, which the network denied.

  Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:26 PM EDT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.

  Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

  Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 9:34 PM EDT

    COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:26 PM EDT

    NEW YORK - CNN says a concern for the man's safety led to its decision not to publish the name of a Reddit user whose doctored video of Donald Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face was later tweeted out by the president himself. The network revealed that it had identified the man, who apologized for his posting and said it had been a prank. 

  This is how much sweat you lose each hour in extreme heat

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:04 PM EDT

    KHQ.COM - Thinking about a water bottle full of sweat... let's be honest, it sounds disgusting. However, with the extreme temperatures we're seeing in our area, if you're spending at least an hour outside working, exercising or recreating, there's a good chance you're sweating *at least* a water bottle full of sweat (16oz)... but probably more. 

  Wildfire partly on Hanford site is 85 percent contained

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:03 PM EDT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in part on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is 85 percent contained and does not threaten any of the site's nuclear facilities.      The grass and brush fire covers about 35.9 square miles (92.9 square kilometers) in Yakima and Benton counties.      There are no evacuations or closures related to the fire, which started last Sunday.     

