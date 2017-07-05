Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase in Maine - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase in Maine

Posted: Updated:
CLINTON, Maine -

This Santa made the naughty list.

Maine State Police say they arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle who identified himself as Santa Claus following a nearly 50-mile chase Tuesday.

Police said the chase started in Clinton after they tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation. The chase reached 112 miles an hour before spike strips were deployed in Newburgh, about 30 miles away.

Christos Kassaras, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, drove on busted tires another 15 miles before troopers caught and arrested him.

It wasn't immediately known if the 54-year-old had a lawyer. A woman who identified herself as his mother said she hadn't spoken to him and had no comment.

Kassaras was jailed on stolen vehicle and criminal speed charges.

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

  • NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm confuses some

    WASHINGTON (AP) - National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, but it seems some Twitter users didn't recognize what they were reading. The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday.

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

  • Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still about two months away, but they are already looking to fill about 200 temporary job openings they'll have for the event.  Two job fairs will be held this month at the Fair and Expo Center (corner of Havana and Broadway) in Bay 3.  Wednesday, July 12th – 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15th – 8:30-10:30 a.m.

