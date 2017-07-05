Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th

COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) -- Independence Day was unusually quiet in one small Connecticut town as residents heeded a request to protect a family of bald eagles.

Carmen Vance, the first selectman of Columbia, said nobody set off fireworks around Columbia Lake during the long holiday weekend. State officials had warned the noise could startle an eaglet out of her nest before she was ready to fly.

Last summer, a pair of eagles became the first to call the lake home since the species returned to the state in 1992.

This spring, an eaglet appeared in the nest, which is located about 100 feet (30 meters) up in a tree.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is advising people not to visit the nest. Disturbing it, they said, could lead the birds to leave the area for good. Eagles, which mate for life, normally return to the same nesting site for years.

Vance said residents have become protective of the eagles.

"I understand that there is a family just across the small cove from the nest that have been holding off blasting out rock for a foundation in a new house construction project so as not to frighten the eaglet," she said.

Environmental officials say the young eagle should be ready to fly in a couple of weeks and likely will stay with its parents through August before heading out on its own.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- They were buggin' out at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Hundreds of flying ants swarmed around various courts at the All England Club, distracting players during their matches, as the temperature warmed up considerably, from the low 70s (20s Celsius) to nearly 85 degrees (nearly 30 Celsius).

It left the racket-wielders swatting the bugs instead of tennis balls, at times.

Steve Johnson, an American seeded 26th, was startled when one of the critters buzzed its way into his right ear at the precise moment that he came up with a forehand winner during what would become a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova.

Johnson did a little dance while he extracted the invader.

"Thankfully, I ended the point right there, because I wouldn't have run for the next ball. It just got in there. Eventually it got out, but I didn't want it to get any further than it did," Johnson said.

"They were everywhere," he said. "It was a mess out there. I've never seen that here before."

Local media have reported about a wave of flying ants across Britain this week, a migration of sorts that is a result of just the right combination of heat, humidity and wind.

"Well," Johnson said, "they migrated to Wimbledon."

Especially during the early afternoon on Day 3 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Before Johnson headed out to Court 18, 24th-seeded American Sam Querrey played his match there, and dealt with the same type of issues created by the little winged things.

"If it got much worse," Querrey said after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, "I almost wanted to stop, because they were hitting you in the face when you were trying to hit balls."

The rules would allow Querrey to ask the chair umpire to consider halting play, at which point a Grand Slam supervisor might head to the court to weigh in.

It never reached that point Wednesday, although things did get particularly bad for about a half-hour that included the end of the second set, the only one Querrey dropped.

"If I had won that set," he said, "probably wouldn't have bugged me as much."

Johanna Konta, Britain's best chance for its first female champion at Wimbledon in 40 years, fretted about swallowing some of the ants during her 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8 victory over Donna Vekic at Centre Court.

"I definitely have taken home a few - both in my belly and in my bags," the No. 6-seeded Konta said.

A reporter asked her whether the insects were tasty.

"I didn't think about it," came the reply. "I'd rather not."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) Police in Tokyo have announced the arrest of an accused serial underwear thief who reportedly swiped more than 1,000 women's undergarments over a span of two decades.

Yasushi Kobayashi, 61, was arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage taking nine items that were hung out to dry at a costume rental shop in mid-April, police announced Tuesday, according to Japan Today.

Police said the deliveryman admitted to the charge and revealed he had been stealing women's undergarments for the past 30 years because he liked wearing them, Japan Today reported, citing Fuji TV.

A police search of his home turned up more than 1,000 pieces of women's underwear and clothing.

Kobayashi reportedly told Fuji TV that he would steal lingerie and underwear from balcony clotheslines and coin-operated washing machines along his delivery route.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A garage in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., burned down Monday after a man tried using a smoke bomb to deal with a bees' nest, MLive.com reports.

"The homeowner was doing something with a smoke bomb trying to get a bees' nest out of the garage," Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette told the website.

The home suffered minor damage, with nobody hurt, Burdette told Fox News via email on Tuesday. The garage, which wasn't attached to the house, was a complete loss, he said.

"We really weren't going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there," homeowner Mike Tingley told MLive. "It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that's the main thing."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Florida Keys, FL - A broken tail light leads to the rescue of three endangered animals in the Florida Keys.

A sheriff's deputy found 3 deer after popping the trunk on a car he pulled over early Sunday.

They were actually endangered, and were struggling and bound with heavy twine.

One was in the trunk, the other two were in the back seat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called to check on the animals, which were released back into the wild.

Two men in the car were arrested on multiple charges, including felonies and misdemeanors for injuring an endangered species and animal cruelty.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(Huffington Post) A Transportation Security Administration officer at a Florida airport is out of a job and facing possible jail time after he was accused of stealing money from a traveler's belongings.

Alexander Shae Johnson, 22, was arrested by Orlando police Thursday night after authorities said he was caught on video stealing cash from a bag being screened at Orlando International Airport. He was charged with third-degree grand theft, according to WFTV.

The bag's owner was selected for a pat-down search as she went though a security checkpoint. She was temporarily separated from her luggage and told police she saw Johnson standing near her bag, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The woman retrieved her luggage when the search was finished and discovered the money she had packed was missing, according to ClickOrlando.com.

She noticed a bulge in Johnson's shirt pocket, and asked if that was his money, police said. Johnson answered that he got the money from a bank, but another agent took it from him.

Police said surveillance video showed Johnson taking the money from the passenger's bag.

The TSA quickly fired Johnson, who had been an employee for a few months, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"TSA has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace," the agency said in a statement, adding that it immediately reported the theft to Orlando police and "aggressively investigated."

"TSA officers represent a professional and honorable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect," the agency said. "No exceptions will be tolerated. We immediately ended the federal career of this individual."

Johnson was booked at Orange County Jail and released on bail.

It's not unusual for TSA agents to be accused of stealing form passengers. The New York Post reports that nearly 400 TSA officers were fired for stealing from passengers from 2003 to 2012.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) HAMILTON, N.Y. - A Colgate University campus safety director has been placed on leave while officials review a lockdown prompted by a black student carrying a glue gun for an art project.

Colgate President Brian W. Casey posted a statement Tuesday saying the review of the "difficult, painful" situation will include the role of "implicit racial bias" during the reporting and response.

He said a student called campus security at around 8 p.m. Monday reporting a "black male" with what appeared to be a gun. The liberal arts school then issued a Twitter alert about a person with a gun. It said a law enforcement search was underway and told students to "find a safe space and remain indoors."

"More egregiously, perhaps, was the effect profiling had on the response of safety officers and other university offices to these events," Casey said.

"My obligation is, first, to demand a full accounting of what happened," he said. "My next obligation is to take steps to ensure the safety of all Colgate students, faculty and staff. "

Casey said he will have a report within 10 days and will share the findings.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Mirror) Some of the nicest stories you'll ever hear are about how a couple met.

Some are pretty smug, admittedly, but others are genuinely uplifting, entertaining and all-round a joy to listen to.

Take, for example, Llia Apostolou and Phil Gibson.

Three years ago London-based Llia was preparing to go to her sister's wedding and, as a joke, did a Twitter shout-out for a date.

After all, weddings are fun but there can be a certain amount of pressure and scrutiny when you're a lady going stag.

On Twitter, she posted "Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too."

A man called Phil saw her tweet and decided to get in touch.

Unfortunately, it looks like he was unable to source a baby - but he did have a suit ready.

The best news was that Phil's grandma wanted to meet her grandson's wedding date.

Getting the seal of approval from senior family members in the time it takes to send a handful of tweets is an impressive feat.

Some of us literally never get to that point.

Fast-forward three years - almost to the day - and Llia and Phil's "wedding date" has blossomed into something else.

Given that it was an important family wedding over which they bonded, Llia does point out:

"[I] should clarify, we didn't go to that wedding together (it was my sister's, imagine!) but Phil and I did meet in real life for the first time that week.

"But still - I jokingly wished to marry him, having not even met him, and it happened. Still blows my mind."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Mirror) The world's most expensive fidget spinner has gone on sale - and the price of it is guaranteed to at least make your head spin.

That's because the toy has gone on sale for a whopping £13,000 ($14,754).

Russian luxury jewellery firm Caviar have made the bizarre creation which comes with the hefty price tag for the "luxurious" gadgets which are gold plated and which they claim will "de-stress clients".

The 'limited edition' fidget spinner is set to go on sale soon at the store which is already known for its eclectic range of products.

The firm sells Vladimir Putin-themed iPhones, as well as special-edition Donald Trump iPhone 7 cases.

And the new fidget spinner is set to be the next big thing and will be made out of fine gold.

The price of the exclusive 'Caviar Spinner Full Gold' is set at 999,000 RUB (£13,000) and is believed to be the most expensive of its kind in the world.

For those only slightly less well off, the thoughtful staff at Caviar have manufactured the Caviar Spinner Diamonds made out of diamonds for 99,000 RUB (£1,290) or one can opt for one adorned with the Russian flag for 15,000 RUB (£195).

Another option is the Caviar Spinner Carbon made out of zinc and coated with PVD, which is decorated with a skull, with the sellers saying zinc will "influence testosterone" in men.

Caviar, which has also made special watches to celebrate Putin's birthday, pledges to donate some of the profits from the sale to charity.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico - In a ritual practiced by local people since the 18th century, the mayor of a Mexican town has wed a crocodile.

It was a symbolic ceremony in the southern Mexican fishing town, and the wedding is a key element of a local harvest tradition.

Before the ceremony, the wedding party walked with the crocodile bride through the town, accompanied by a band.

After the procession, the reptile was "married" to the town mayor Victor Aguilar in the town hall.

According to custom, the crocodile is regarded as a princess.

The bride wore white and an elegant headpiece.

And yes, the mayor kissed the bride, and had the first dance.

The ritual has been practiced by the Chontal Indians since 1789.

They believed it brings a plentiful harvest to farmers, and fish, shrimp and other seafood to fishermen of the Pacific coast village.