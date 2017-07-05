Firework found in front seat of car after fire in north Spokane

Fire investigators are taking a look at a car fire that happened in north Spokane a few blocks south of Shadle Park High School.

A witness tells KHQ he was driving by and saw a car on fire near Cedar and Lacrosse. That witness notified the neighbor the car was on fire and called firefighters. The same witness also told us he saw a firework in the front seat of the car, something our reporter Peter Maxwell also saw at the scene.

While fighting the car fire, another person reported hearing fireworks and a small brush fire down the road from the car fire. It is unknown if the two fires are related.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause and our reporter Peter Maxwell will have the latest on this story, including if investigators believe the firework started the car fire, tonight on KHQ Local News.