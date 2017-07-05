A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate

A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fatePosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear
UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
NEW YORK (AP) - A new documentary proposes that pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart didn't die without a trace 80 years ago this month. Instead, the film argues that she and her navigator Fred Noonan crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner.>>
Firework found in front seat of car after fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are taking a look at a car fire that happened in north Spokane a few blocks south of Shadle Park High School. A witness tells KHQ he was driving by and saw a car on fire near Cedar and Lacrosse. That witness notified the neighbor the car was on fire and called firefighters.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are taking a look at a car fire that happened in north Spokane a few blocks south of Shadle Park High School. A witness tells KHQ he was driving by and saw a car on fire near Cedar and Lacrosse. That witness notified the neighbor the car was on fire and called firefighters. The same witness also told us he saw a firework in the front seat of the car, something our reporter Peter Maxwell also saw at the scene.>>
Washington becomes 5th state to guarantee paid family leave
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that makes Washington the fifth state to guarantee paid family leave. The measure signed Wednesday offers eligible workers 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member beginning in 2020 - or 16 weeks for a combination of both.>>
Teen given probation after Facebook clash leads to gunshots
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho teen was placed on probation after a Facebook altercation ended in gunshots fired and an aggravated assault conviction. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 18-year-old Colton M. Mayberry, who was convicted of aggravated assault, was placed on supervised probation Monday for two years.>>
139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say Seattle police arrested 139 men in a weeklong prostitution sting. Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says he's reviewing the cases for charges of sexual exploitation, a misdemeanor. The sting operation occurred June 24 to July 1 at a storefront on Aurora Avenue North. A similar operation last year yielded 204 arrests.>>
NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm confuses some
WASHINGTON (AP) - National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, but it seems some Twitter users didn't recognize what they were reading. The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday.>>
UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear
UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.>>
Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still about two months away, but they are already looking to fill about 200 temporary job openings they'll have for the event. Two job fairs will be held this month at the Fair and Expo Center (corner of Havana and Broadway) in Bay 3. Wednesday, July 12th – 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15th – 8:30-10:30 a.m.>>
US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
WASHINGTON - The United States is warning that North Korea is "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its nuclear provocations. The Trump administration has launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.>>
Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase in Maine
CLINTON, Maine - This Santa made the naughty list. Maine State Police say they arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle who identified himself as Santa Claus following a nearly 50-mile chase Tuesday. Police said the chase started in Clinton after they tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation>>
