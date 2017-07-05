Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police

Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday.

CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence.

When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

“They [police] showed up pretty quick,” said Robert Farnham-Smith, who lives in the apartment complex. “Then they surrounded the house and gave a bunch of commands to open the door but they didn’t open the door.”

While on scene, police learned that one of the people inside the apartment, Jason Robert Guffey, was a wanted felon. Two of the apartment buildings were quickly evacuated.

Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service eventually had to force themselves inside the apartment.

Police arrested all four individuals for obstruction of justice. Guffey was also arrested for an assault charge.