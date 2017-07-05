Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable because it’s getting so rampant,” she said. “I’m out here seven nights a week between those hours and I see people going into people’s yards.”

The woman says the group scattered when they saw her. She says an older white Chevy Cavalier with a broken taillight drove dangerously through the neighborhood and picked up two of the teens.

“All of a sudden they say ‘we got to get out of here, lets go lets go,” she said. “And everyone started going like cockroaches when the light comes on.”

The woman fears the group is the same one who broke into her vehicle a few nights before and stole her registration, proof of insurance, and other items.

Three other people who live in the neighborhood say they saw the kids prowling and breaking into cars.

Spokane Police say they have only received two reports of car prowling in that area in the last week. They say everyone should report these sorts of crimes so they can adjust patrols.