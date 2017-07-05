Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable because it’s getting so rampant,” she said. “I’m out here seven nights a week between those hours and I see people going into people’s yards.”

The woman says the group scattered when they saw her. She says an older white Chevy Cavalier with a broken taillight drove dangerously through the neighborhood and picked up two of the teens.

“All of a sudden they say ‘we got to get out of here, lets go lets go,” she said. “And everyone started going like cockroaches when the light comes on.”

The woman fears the group is the same one who broke into her vehicle a few nights before and stole her registration, proof of insurance, and other items.

Three other people who live in the neighborhood say they saw the kids prowling and breaking into cars.

Spokane Police say they have only received two reports of car prowling in that area in the last week. They say everyone should report these sorts of crimes so they can adjust patrols.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:17 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:44:28 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

    Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:37:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well  "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well  "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police

    Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:16:29 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

    >>
    •   