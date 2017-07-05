Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess.

Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They were trying to get all 17 houses done before the afternoon sun beats them to it. "We just try to get as much as we can and try to get it done as early as we can and help all the other guys to get them done too," said Jared Davis.

If you're spending at least an hour outside working, exercising or recreating, there's a good chance you're sweating at least a water bottle full of sweat. But probably more. The exact amount a person will sweat exerting themselves in extreme temperatures will vary from person to person.

As temps climbed in the afternoon Wednesday, Hayden Edwards and his roofing crew had to come down because of the heat.

"It's so hot you put your hand on it and you can't even put your hand on it for more than five seconds," Edwards.

Edwards and his crew keep cool in those temps with a self-made mister. They also sometimes cook lunch up on the roof.

"We've never tried cooking eggs but we cook burrito's we'll wrap them in tin foil and we'll cook burritos."