Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well  "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess.

Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They were trying to get all 17 houses done before the afternoon sun beats them to it. "We just try to get as much as we can and try to get it done as early as we can and help all the other guys to get them done too," said Jared Davis.

If you're spending at least an hour outside working, exercising or recreating, there's a good chance you're sweating at least a water bottle full of sweat. But probably more. The exact amount a person will sweat exerting themselves in extreme temperatures will vary from person to person.

As temps climbed in the afternoon Wednesday, Hayden Edwards and his roofing crew had to come down because of the heat.

"It's so hot you put your hand on it and you can't even put your hand on it for more than five seconds," Edwards. 

Edwards and his crew  keep cool in those temps with a self-made mister. They also sometimes cook lunch  up on the roof.

"We've never tried cooking eggs but we cook burrito's we'll wrap them in tin foil and we'll cook burritos."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:17 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:44:28 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

    Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:37:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well  "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well  "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police

    Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:16:29 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

    >>
    •   