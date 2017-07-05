Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake

Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday.

Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported. The man says he was hiking the Kalispell Bay Trail #365, about four miles from the Elkins Resort, when they ran into an adult black bear.

That's about six miles north from where a bear attacked a 60-year-old woman hours before. On Wednesday, we learned that woman is now in stable condition recovering from her injuries at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

While Fish and Game has reopened the trails near where Tuesday's attack happened, many visitors agree that the incidents are a reminder to be safe. Fish and Game says that because there is such a large bear population in Priest Lake, if you decide to go hiking, carrying bear mace is a smart way to defend yourself.