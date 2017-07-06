Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi.

Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m.

The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area. At last report, crews were working to tow the semi, but that was expected to take several hours Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

