Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. Several viewers reported feeling the shakes in Coeur d'Alene, Mead and Spokane and Nespelem. So far no damage has been reported in Montana.

We're working to confirm more info Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:17 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:20:10 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 07:19:14 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:44:25 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th.

    >>

  • Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:21:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>
    •   