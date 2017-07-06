Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. Several viewers reported feeling the shakes in Coeur d'Alene, Mead and Spokane and Nespelem. So far no damage has been reported in Montana.

BREAKING: @USGS confirms a 5.8 magnitude earthquake 6 miles outside of Lincoln, MT. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/1ntvR9aAbe — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 6, 2017

5.8 Earthquake south of Lincoln. More info from USGS. #mtwx https://t.co/7NDi4Wq0Gn — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) July 6, 2017

Did you feel that? Clock is still rocking... pic.twitter.com/3z4AtpCioc — Sam Adams (@SWXSamAdams) July 6, 2017

We're working to confirm more info Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story.