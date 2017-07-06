Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings

Posted: Updated:
Suspect Larry Bates Suspect Larry Bates
AUBURN, Ga. -

A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings.

News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood. Beth Wilson says her 44-year-old husband was shot because a neighbor believed false accusations "(thinking) our dogs were using the bathroom in his yard."

Auburn police spokesman Lt. C. Hodge says Larry Bates was arrested on murder and animal cruelty charges. He says the men had past issues but that police aren't sure for how long. Beth Wilson says both had agreed two weeks ago to move on and let bygones be bygones.

Bates was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:41:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:21:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility

    PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:00:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when she dropped the dog off over the weekend, the dog was perfectly healthy. When she picked Elway up, she noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when she dropped the dog off over the weekend, the dog was perfectly healthy. When she picked Elway up, she noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

  • Taking the bargain route (sponsored)

    Taking the bargain route (sponsored)

    Thursday, July 6 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-06 18:19:02 GMT

    It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.

    >>

    It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.

    >>

  • States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market

    States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-07-06 17:57:08 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Several states want to join a legal challenge to the Trump administration's decision to keep a widely used pesticide on the market, despite studies showing it can harm kids' brains. Led by New York, the coalition of states filed a motion Wednesday to intervene in the legal fight over the continued spraying of chlorpyrifos on food. Massachusetts, Maryland, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia also joined the suit. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Several states want to join a legal challenge to the Trump administration's decision to keep a widely used pesticide on the market, despite studies showing it can harm kids' brains. Led by New York, the coalition of states filed a motion Wednesday to intervene in the legal fight over the continued spraying of chlorpyrifos on food. Massachusetts, Maryland, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia also joined the suit. 

    >>
    •   