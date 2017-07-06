PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility

COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.