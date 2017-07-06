UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town.

According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

According to the owner, an emergency pet clinic says the dog has an infection behind his ears and in an eye due to too much sun exposure. The owner also said the vet said the dog was dehydrated.

The owner of the boarding facility told Joe the dog came into the kennel with matted ears.

Nancy Hill with SCRAPS says they are investigating the case.

Joe will have a full report tonight on KHQ Local News.