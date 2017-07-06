Loaded tanker runs aground on Columbia River

SKAMOKAWA, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard responded to a Panamanian-flagged tanker that ran aground on the Columbia River near Skamokawa, Washington.



The 557-foot (170 meter) vessel Argent Cosmos lost its fuel pump and ran aground at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.



A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the vessel at 9 a.m. and found no signs of pollution. There were no reports of injuries.



The Argent Cosmos was heading out from a stop in Longview, Washington when the incident happened. It was loaded with 1.63 million gallons (6.2 million liters) of ethanol and 6.65 million gallons (25 million liters) of monoethylene glycol. It also carried high and low-sulfur oil.



Coast Guard officials ordered the vessel to stay in place even after the tide-water rises so inspectors can ensure the safety of the environment.

