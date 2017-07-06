Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook
PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook
Puyallup, Wash. -

Posts from a mother in Puyallup, Washington have gone viral as she opened up not even 24 hours after the death of her infant son, describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier says she found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head."

The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

"I went in to get him from his crib at 9:48am, opened the door and noticed he was on his stomach with his beloved blankie around only his head. I yanked it off, touched his back and felt that he was ice cold. I flipped him over and a blood curdling scream for Justin escaped me. His face and chest were completely purple on one side. His lips blue. His eyes closed. Justin came running in and I handed Sloan over to him. I remember the animalistic scream of "No!" that came out of Justin over and over. I remember him laying Sloan on the kitchen counter, trying to perform CPR while on the phone with 911. I was still screaming," DeRosier wrote on her Facebook page. 

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should wait until their baby is at least 12-months-old before putting a blanket or pillow in their bed.

"He was 7 months old, I thought because he was crawling, standing on his own, and climbing, that he would be fine with a blanket... He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it. You never think it will happen to you. You never think it will be your baby. Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket. Please."

We reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office to confirm if they did in fact respond to a call for an infant found dead in his crib, by his mother, with a blanket around his head on the morning of July 3rd. We also asked if the death was being investigated as suspicious or accidental. The only response we received was, "We won't be commenting anything outside of our normal ways of releasing information. If the medical examiner has further info and it's pertinent to the case, we will let you know."

KIRO also reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, who gave them the following response: 

"We have the case and are awaiting final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. We will be putting out a release (likely) later today stating we have no further information to share out of respect for the family in their time of grief. We are aware the family has shared much of the incident via social media."

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that they do have the body of an 7-month-old infant with the name Sloan, but the cause of death is still pending. 

DeRosier, who has another son with her husband Justin, has been surprisingly open on social media after experiencing such a heart wrenching tragedy. For now, she says sharing her story is a much needed distraction from the unbearable pain.

"I know my continued presence on social media may seem sort of shocking during a time like this. For me it is a distraction, a very important one. Remaining involved in social media helps me stay present in my life in general right now. I need to be able to see that Sloan impacted so many other people in his short time. I need to see the words of encouragement and support. I need to tell our story and talk about our journey through this devastation. Being surrounded by people physically and online is what helps. If I am left alone with my thoughts I fear going to too dark a place, shutting off and shutting OUT completely. For Rowan's sake, I have to keep going."

The DeRosier's have also shared that they've decided to break the lease at the home where they lived describing how the memories of their little boy are just too painful.

"Our hearts cannot bear to pass his room each day, knowing what happened inside it. I cannot use my kitchen counter knowing it's where cpr was started. I can't see my neighbor in passing knowing he will be forever traumatized by our sons death because he couldn't save him with his help. I can't put my feet on the ottoman where the paramedics laid him after the doctor called time of death. The last things our neighborhood saw/heard of us were blood curdling screams from Justin and I, and our baby carried out in a body bag. It isn't something either of us wish to return to, so we are breaking our lease."

For now the words DeRosier is sharing on social media paint a picture all too real for those who have stumbled across her heart wrenching posts. Each post (and there are several) is getting thousands of shares and comments from people all across the world. 

"I want to remember what his skin felt like, the smell of his hair, how it felt to place his hand in mine. I want to remember how his eyes looked for me every moment, no matter where we were. How he would watch me intently any time I spoke. I want to wash his hair and snuggle him after bath time. I want to see him pull the spoon to his mouth because I'm not feeding him fast enough for his liking. I want to see his silly hand movements, the way he would outstretch his arm above his head and practice grasping imaginary things while he studied his own fingers. These previously tangible moments are only memories now. Routine is gone. Death took these moments from us. Replaced by horrid images of how I discovered him, what happened to him. Seven months feels like two minutes in comparison to a lifetime without him."

Due to the overwhelming support the DeRosier's have received on social media, they are asking people to refrain from sending them private messages at this time.

As soon as we get any updates from authorities on the investigation into Sloan's death, we will update this story. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:41:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:20:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:20:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

  • Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot

    Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:16:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1.  Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1.  Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.

    >>
    •   