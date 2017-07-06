Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

Posts from a mother in Puyallup, Washington have gone viral as she opened up not even 24 hours after the death of her infant son, describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier says she found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head."



The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."



"I went in to get him from his crib at 9:48am, opened the door and noticed he was on his stomach with his beloved blankie around only his head. I yanked it off, touched his back and felt that he was ice cold. I flipped him over and a blood curdling scream for Justin escaped me. His face and chest were completely purple on one side. His lips blue. His eyes closed. Justin came running in and I handed Sloan over to him. I remember the animalistic scream of "No!" that came out of Justin over and over. I remember him laying Sloan on the kitchen counter, trying to perform CPR while on the phone with 911. I was still screaming," DeRosier wrote on her Facebook page.



According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should wait until their baby is at least 12-months-old before putting a blanket or pillow in their bed.

"He was 7 months old, I thought because he was crawling, standing on his own, and climbing, that he would be fine with a blanket... He had pulled it through the crib rails somehow and gotten himself stuck in it. You never think it will happen to you. You never think it will be your baby. Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket. Please."



We reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office to confirm if they did in fact respond to a call for an infant found dead in his crib, by his mother, with a blanket around his head on the morning of July 3rd. We also asked if the death was being investigated as suspicious or accidental. The only response we received was, "We won't be commenting anything outside of our normal ways of releasing information. If the medical examiner has further info and it's pertinent to the case, we will let you know."

KIRO also reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, who gave them the following response:

"We have the case and are awaiting final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. We will be putting out a release (likely) later today stating we have no further information to share out of respect for the family in their time of grief. We are aware the family has shared much of the incident via social media."

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that they do have the body of an 7-month-old infant with the name Sloan, but the cause of death is still pending.



DeRosier, who has another son with her husband Justin, has been surprisingly open on social media after experiencing such a heart wrenching tragedy. For now, she says sharing her story is a much needed distraction from the unbearable pain.

"I know my continued presence on social media may seem sort of shocking during a time like this. For me it is a distraction, a very important one. Remaining involved in social media helps me stay present in my life in general right now. I need to be able to see that Sloan impacted so many other people in his short time. I need to see the words of encouragement and support. I need to tell our story and talk about our journey through this devastation. Being surrounded by people physically and online is what helps. If I am left alone with my thoughts I fear going to too dark a place, shutting off and shutting OUT completely. For Rowan's sake, I have to keep going."



The DeRosier's have also shared that they've decided to break the lease at the home where they lived describing how the memories of their little boy are just too painful.

"Our hearts cannot bear to pass his room each day, knowing what happened inside it. I cannot use my kitchen counter knowing it's where cpr was started. I can't see my neighbor in passing knowing he will be forever traumatized by our sons death because he couldn't save him with his help. I can't put my feet on the ottoman where the paramedics laid him after the doctor called time of death. The last things our neighborhood saw/heard of us were blood curdling screams from Justin and I, and our baby carried out in a body bag. It isn't something either of us wish to return to, so we are breaking our lease."



For now the words DeRosier is sharing on social media paint a picture all too real for those who have stumbled across her heart wrenching posts. Each post (and there are several) is getting thousands of shares and comments from people all across the world.

"I want to remember what his skin felt like, the smell of his hair, how it felt to place his hand in mine. I want to remember how his eyes looked for me every moment, no matter where we were. How he would watch me intently any time I spoke. I want to wash his hair and snuggle him after bath time. I want to see him pull the spoon to his mouth because I'm not feeding him fast enough for his liking. I want to see his silly hand movements, the way he would outstretch his arm above his head and practice grasping imaginary things while he studied his own fingers. These previously tangible moments are only memories now. Routine is gone. Death took these moments from us. Replaced by horrid images of how I discovered him, what happened to him. Seven months feels like two minutes in comparison to a lifetime without him."



Due to the overwhelming support the DeRosier's have received on social media, they are asking people to refrain from sending them private messages at this time.



As soon as we get any updates from authorities on the investigation into Sloan's death, we will update this story.