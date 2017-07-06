Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US military

Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US militaryPosted: Updated:
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings
AUBURN, Ga. - A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings. News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood.>>
PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty
VICTORIA, Texas - Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas. Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing.>>
After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass
NEW YORK - The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles.>>
Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US military
NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia man who prosecutors say told an undercover agent that he wanted to commit jihad and tried to join the U.S. military has been arrested. Federal authorities said Thursday that they arrested Shivam Patel on charges that he hid information from military recruiters. The U.S. attorney's office said in a press release that the 27-year-old told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and commit jihad.>>
Loaded tanker runs aground on Columbia River
SKAMOKAWA, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard responded to a Panamanian-flagged tanker that ran aground on the Columbia River near Skamokawa, Washington. The 557-foot (170 meter) vessel Argent Cosmos lost its fuel pump and ran aground at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the vessel at 9 a.m. and found no signs of pollution. There were no reports of injuries.>>
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market
WASHINGTON - Several states want to join a legal challenge to the Trump administration's decision to keep a widely used pesticide on the market, despite studies showing it can harm kids' brains. Led by New York, the coalition of states filed a motion Wednesday to intervene in the legal fight over the continued spraying of chlorpyrifos on food. Massachusetts, Maryland, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia also joined the suit.>>
16-year-old boy dies after jumping over railing on bridge
A 16-year-old is dead after jumping over a bridge railing and falling about 30 feet (9 meters) to a sandbar along the Puyallup River. The Puyallup Police Department received a report at 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a juvenile who had fallen off one of the North Meridian Bridges.>>
Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings
AUBURN, Ga. - A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings. News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood.>>
WATCH: Video shows flyer with loose dog yelling at flight attendant
ATLANTA - A disruptive passenger was removed from an Atlanta-to-Chicago flight after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin. Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight.>>
