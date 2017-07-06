After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass

The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles.

The program by the nation's largest police department has prioritized retrofitting roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars with ballistic panels and bullet-resistant glass.

For now, the NYPD's mobile command centers aren't part of the program. But the killing Wednesday of Officer Miosotis Familia by a gunman who walked up and blasted a single round from a .38-caliber revolver through an ordinary window has left some wondering if enough was done to protect her.

Experts caution fortifying police vehicles shouldn't be seen as a panacea for gun violence against police.

