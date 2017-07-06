After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass

Posted: Updated:
New York -

The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles.

The program by the nation's largest police department has prioritized retrofitting roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars with ballistic panels and bullet-resistant glass.

For now, the NYPD's mobile command centers aren't part of the program. But the killing Wednesday of Officer Miosotis Familia by a gunman who walked up and blasted a single round from a .38-caliber revolver through an ordinary window has left some wondering if enough was done to protect her.

Experts caution fortifying police vehicles shouldn't be seen as a panacea for gun violence against police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:41:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:21:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility

    PHOTOS: Owner claims dog seriously injured from sun exposure at local dog boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:46:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.

    >>

  • Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty

    Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:46:02 GMT

    VICTORIA, Texas - Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas. Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing. 

    >>

    VICTORIA, Texas - Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas. Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing. 

    >>

  • After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:15:25 GMT

    NEW YORK - The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles.

    >>

    NEW YORK - The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles. The program by the nation's largest police department has prioritized retrofitting roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars with ballistic panels and bullet-resistant glass.

    >>
    •   