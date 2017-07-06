Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty

Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas.

Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing.

Prosecutors say Gallarzo was hired as a registered nurse at two hospitals and three nursing homes in five Texas cities over seven months. Officials say Gallarzo would leave and immediately seek work at a medical facility in another city when her bosses discovered the deception

A U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman says Gallarzo worked at hospitals in Goliad, Victoria, Palacios (puh-LA'-shuhs), Yoakum and Yorktown.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the woman's last name to Gallarzo, not Garza

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)