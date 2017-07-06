Police: Child porn case could have hundreds of victims

Northern Idaho investigators say there may be hundreds of victims linked with a child pornography case recently uncovered.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports investigators found about 24,000 images of kids, some who were naked, on the electronic devices of 41-year-old Jason McGovern of Hayden. He was arrested June 21 and charged with 10 counts of child porn.

The Kootenai County Public Defender's Office didn't return a call from The Associated Press on Thursday.

The state's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating the case after they received reports of a New Jersey girl sending photos to a person under the alias R.J. McGovern told law enforcement he contacted the girl using that screen name.

Investigators say McGovern never had physical contact with her.

According to the report, McGovern is a registered sex offender who was convicted of child pornography in 2010.

