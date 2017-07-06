Police: Child porn case could have hundreds of victims

Police: Child porn case could have hundreds of victimsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings
Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings
AUBURN, Ga. - A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings. News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood.>>
AUBURN, Ga. - A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings. News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood. Beth Wilson says her 44-year-old husband was shot because a neighbor believed false accusations "(thinking) our dogs were using the bathroom in his yard.">>
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reporter Joe McHale is looking into injuries that a dog named Elway sustained possibly while at a dog boarding company in town. According to Elway's owner, when he dropped the dog off recently, the dog was perfectly healthy. When he picked Elway up, he noticed the hair behind his ears was extremely matted and covering what appeared to be burns behind his ears.>>
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
Alligators, snakes found at LA-area home where cobra escaped
Alligators, snakes found at LA-area home where cobra escaped
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors. Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.>>
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors. Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Gov. Inslee signs education funding plan
Gov. Inslee signs education funding plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that seeks to bring the state into compliance with a state Supreme Court mandate to increase state dollars to basic education.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that seeks to bring the state into compliance with a state Supreme Court mandate to increase state dollars to basic education. Inslee signed the measure Thursday surrounded by legislative leaders from both parties, budget negotiators and school-aged children. He said that he believes the plan fully funds basic education for the state's children.>>
Police: Child porn case could have hundreds of victims
Police: Child porn case could have hundreds of victims
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Northern Idaho investigators say there may be hundreds of victims linked with a child pornography case recently uncovered. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports investigators found about 24,000 images of kids, some who were naked, on the electronic devices of 41-year-old Jason McGovern of Hayden.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Northern Idaho investigators say there may be hundreds of victims linked with a child pornography case recently uncovered. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports investigators found about 24,000 images of kids, some who were naked, on the electronic devices of 41-year-old Jason McGovern of Hayden.>>
Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty
Texas woman who pretended to be a registered nurse pleads guilty
VICTORIA, Texas - Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas. Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing.>>
VICTORIA, Texas - Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas. Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing.>>
After cop's slaying, a call for more bullet-resistant glass
NEW YORK - The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles.>>
NEW YORK - The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command center has raised questions about whether the New York Police Department should go further with an ongoing program to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its vehicles. The program by the nation's largest police department has prioritized retrofitting roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars with ballistic panels and bullet-resistant glass.>>
Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US military
Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join US military
NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia man who prosecutors say told an undercover agent that he wanted to commit jihad and tried to join the U.S. military has been arrested. Federal authorities said Thursday that they arrested Shivam Patel on charges that he hid information from military recruiters. The U.S. attorney's office said in a press release that the 27-year-old told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and commit jihad.>>
NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia man who prosecutors say told an undercover agent that he wanted to commit jihad and tried to join the U.S. military has been arrested. Federal authorities said Thursday that they arrested Shivam Patel on charges that he hid information from military recruiters. The U.S. attorney's office said in a press release that the 27-year-old told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and commit jihad.>>