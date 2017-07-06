Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot

Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1.

Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms. He may have been wearing a white t-shirt with some type of art/words on it, and blue jeans. He may have scratches on his face from the woman fighting back against his attack. The man is known to have visited that Walmart on more than one occasion and may live in the area.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, but are working hard to find the suspect. If you saw anything that day or have any information about who this man might be, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference report #2017-20126326.