Spokane Police on how to protect yourself against carjackers

No one thinks it could happen to them. Imagine you’re sitting at a stoplight, and someone opens your door demanding you to give up your car. That was the reality for two women this week.

On Monday, a woman was carjacked as she was leaving work. Her shoe got caught, and was dragged for about a block. Police caught the suspect, Tamara Hayes. Thursday morning, there was another carjacking incident that started near Hemlock and Grace. Police found the car, but the suspect hasn’t been found yet.

So what do you do to protect yourself? Spokane Police say the most important thing to do is to lock your doors as soon as you get in.

Officer John O’Brien says if you forget though, the most important thing is to stay safe.

“There’s no right or wrong every time. I think you have to play that by ear. What’s the best and quickest way you can get out of the car?” he says.

He says the worst-case scenario would be to get stuck in the car with the carjacker and while you may think that the car is important, your well-being is the top priority.

“We’ll get your car. Let’s keep you safe,” he says.

Make sure you’re also a good witness. Watch which direction the suspect goes with your car and have as good a description you can of the suspect.