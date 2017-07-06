Firefighters get quick handle on brush fire near Beacon Hill

Firefighters responded to a brush fire next to E. Upriver Drive near Shields Park, which is just south of Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon.

As of about 5:30 p.m., it is estimated to be about 2 acres in size, but it also appears crews have a good handle on the fire and no homes or structures are threatened.

The cause is unknown at this time.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE -#ShieldsFire near Beacon Hill in #SpokaneCounty, 2 acres, helicopter on scene, 2 engines, 2 crews en route. — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 7, 2017