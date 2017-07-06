Firework Accident - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firework Accident

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries.

11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas.

The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories. "I saw it coming at me but I didn't have enough time to move away," said Jonas.

"He was holding his face and he said, 'Mommy I think I got hit,'" said Elizabeth Bovey, Jonas' mother.

Jonas was just watching fireworks being lit off at a church event nearly 30 feet away. His family was watching nearby.

"Somebody set off one of the mortar shells that you put down the tube and when it went off, we don't think it did what it was supposed to do because it was supposed to go in the air at least 50 feet and explode," said Bovey.

Instead, it malfunctioned, going three feet in the air and exploded.  "It was scary because it kind of bumped my head back when it happened," said Jonas.

It shot up his chin, creating a 4-inch deep hole. "I moved his hand away and it was all the way to the bone. I mean, you could see his bone in his jaw," said Jonas.

It didn't just leave behind that damage. The firework fell from his chin, hitting his neck, leaving burn marks. So bad, it burned holes right through his shorts. "I was terrified, I couldn't  believe that a firework would do that," said Elizabeth.

He's now patched up from the hospital, taking one day at a time. "I would just tell people to be safe around fireworks because you never know what could happen," said Jonas.

Elizabeth says they won't be watching or even lighting fireworks like that anymore. She says she'd rather be miles away instead.

The family was watching legal fireworks in Airway Heights where it was allowed on the Fourth.

Mortar fireworks are legal to use there. A University of Washington study found they are most common to fireworks-related injuries.

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

  • Spokane Public Schools Board member arrested for DUI

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He feels terrible that he has impacted his ability to do that and he's also impacted some of the people who have full faith and trust in him,"

  • Search for child pornography victims

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - "With the amount of images that I have to identify is daunting," Farina said.

