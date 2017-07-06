Search for child pornography victims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Search for child pornography victims

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

"With the amount of images and the amount of children, this is one of my bigger cases," Paul Farina said.

Farina is an investigator with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children.
 He's worked many child porn stories, but this case he says crashed his computer.

"With the amount of images that I have to identify is daunting," Farina said.

Farina says he was contacted in early May by a police department in New Jersey about Jason McGovern texting a 12-year old girl. He says Mcgovern told the girl he was 14.

It gets worse, McGovern, investigators say told the girl he loved her and convinced her to send him pornographic pictures of herself.

Court documents show McGovern shouldn't have even been online, owing to him still being on probation for a 2010 child porn case.

Nevertheless, his case file reveals he had somehow managed to steal a tablet device from the Idaho Department of Corrections to get on the Internet.

He also had five working cell phones at his home when he was arrested, court documents say.

"One of the devices held about 24,000 images," Farina said.

The forensic examination of his devices also showed him engaged in more than 1,000 chats on social networking apps.

McGovern told investigators he just wanted companionship.

"I believe that all these children are victims in some way and their typical ages are anywhere between 10 and 12 years old," Farina said.

McGovern used two apps that we're aware of, Snapchat and one called "Yellow," advertised as an "easy and free way to make new friends."

Farina has a message for parents.

"Be a partner in knowing what they are looking at and just understand the different apps that they have on their phone and different ways kids communicate," he said.

McGovern is scheduled to appear again in court on July 11th, 2017.

According to court documents, aside from living in Coeur d'Alene and Hayden, McGovern was also working in Liberty Lake.

The search for victims starts with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children asking for your help.

Victims who may have had contact with McGovern or as his alias "RJ" or "Ryan James" online are asked to call this number 208-446-1842.

    •   