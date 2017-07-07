Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing.

Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Multiple passengers then stepped in to help subdue the passenger. Three people were reported to have been injured: two passengers and one crew member.

Delta Airlines released a statement reading in part: “Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained on-board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle. The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.