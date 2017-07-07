UPDATE: Florida man on Beijing bound flight assaulted flight att - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Florida man on Beijing bound flight assaulted flight attendant forcing plane to return to Seattle

This map shows Delta Flight 129's path returning to Sea-Tac airport. This map shows Delta Flight 129's path returning to Sea-Tac airport.

UPDATE:

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.
    
Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a 23-year-old Florida man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into Delta flight 129 Thursday night.
    
Cooper says passengers then helped restrain the man until the plane landed back in Seattle.
    
The flight attendant and one other person were injured and taken to a hospital.
    
Airport officials said they conferred with FBI and the incident is not thought to be a national security threat.
    
Delta said in a statement that "The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident."
    
The flight would left for Beijing later Thursday night.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing.

Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Multiple passengers then stepped in to help subdue the passenger. Three people were reported to have been injured: two passengers and one crew member.

Delta Airlines released a statement reading in part: “Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained on-board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle. The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

