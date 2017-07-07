Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday.

Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area. The Sheriff's Office says Pando's car has been removed from the lake, but he has not yet been located. The search has been suspended for the night, but will resume Friday morning in the area where his car was found.

Pando is 5'11", approximately 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the Moses Lake area.

If you know his whereabouts, or have information concerning Pando, please contact MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160.