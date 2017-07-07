Man who shot wife during Seattle Uber ride charged with second-d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who shot wife during Seattle Uber ride charged with second-degree murder

SEATTLE (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife during an Uber ride in Seattle last weekend has been charged with second-degree murder.
    
Charging documents filed Thursday say 31-year-old Cameron Espitia told detectives he had been drinking at a wedding and "having a bad night." But the documents say he told them he didn't remember what happened during the ride shortly after midnight Sunday.
    
Investigators say the defendant was riding in the back of the vehicle and his wife, 29-year-old Jennifer Espitia, was in the front passenger seat when they began arguing. The driver described hearing a bang and thinking it might have been a tire popping but then saw the woman slumped over.
    
Espitia is scheduled to be arraigned July 13. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

