Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons.

They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.

The Northside Aquatics Facility is located at 801 E Handy Rd in Colbert. Their phone number is (509) 468-5107 if you'd like to check on the availability throughout the day.

We will update this article if and when we receive any additional information.