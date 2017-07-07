KHQ WEATHER AUTHORITY: Slow 'cool' down expected

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

HEAT ADVISORY: In place for parts of Central and South Central Washington and NE Oregon starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Friday. 3 consecutive days with temperatures in the 100s are expected. Drink lots of water, wear light weight/colored clothing and wear lots of sunscreen!

Red Flag Warning : for Friday afternoon/evening. This stretches from the East Slopes of the Cascades, to the Columbia Basin. Winds could gust as high as 35mph and humidities will be extremely low creating critical fire conditions. Report any smoke you see immediately!

Tonight: winds will slowly decrease overnight with lows down into the mid to upper 60's.

Saturday: We start a gradual cool-down but continue to see beautiful sunshine! Afternoon high temps will be in the mid-90s (instead of upper 90s) around Spokane.

Sunday: even cooler! Temperatures expected in the low 90's and upper 80's!

7-Day Forecast: We'll start to see a gradual cool-down in our temperatures after Friday, cooling to the low 90s by Saturday/Sunday, and mid-80s by Monday/Tuesday. But that cool-down will also come with a bit more wind on Sunday (15-25mph), and after a hot and dry week, we're anticipating extremely dangerous fire conditions. Stay vigilant!

~ Ryan