KHQ WEATHER AUTHORITY: Slow 'cool' down expected

Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
KHQ WEATHER AUTHORITY: Slow 'cool' down expected
SPOKANE, Wash. - HEAT ADVISORY: In place for parts of Central and South Central Washington and NE Oregon starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Friday. 3 consecutive days with temperatures in the 100s are expected. Drink lots of water, wear light weight/colored clothing and wear lots of sunscreen!>>
Police surround Georgia bank after reports of man with bomb
MARIETTA, Ga. - Several heavily-armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside. WSB-TV reports that its newsroom received a call Friday morning from the man who said he was inside and talked for more than 30 minutes. Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told the news station that officers are in contact with the man.>>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
UPDATE: Florida man on Beijing bound flight assaulted flight attendant forcing plane to return to Seattle
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a 23-year-old Florida man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into Delta flight 129 Thursday night.>>
Local 11-year-old thankful to have his eyesight after fireworks accident
AIRWAY HEIGHTS - Wash. Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries. 11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas. The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories.>>
Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The American Red Cross says its blood supply is facing a serious shortage after receiving fewer donations than expected in recent months. The Red Cross says it's facing a nationwide shortage and its region covering 120 hospitals in Utah, Nevada, Montana and Idaho received 2,200 donations fewer than needed in the past two months.>>
Man who shot wife during Seattle Uber ride charged with second-degree murder
SEATTLE (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife during an Uber ride in Seattle last weekend has been charged with second-degree murder. Charging documents filed Thursday say 31-year-old Cameron Espitia told detectives he had been drinking at a wedding and "having a bad night." But the documents say he told them he didn't remember what happened during the ride shortly after midnight Sunday.>>
100-year-old woman says wine is her longevity secret
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine resident celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity. WCSH-TV reports (http://on.wcsh6.com/2sw17KV ) Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.>>
Fake senator with knives and bullet proof vest tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man who claimed to be a U.S. senator tried to get inside Trump Tower to see Ivanka Trump and has been arrested. NBC New York says the man had two knives on him when he tried to get into President Donald Trump's New York City home about 4 p.m. Thursday and asked for the president's daughter.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.>>
