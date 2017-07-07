Mississippi man attacked by alligator while trying to move it fr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mississippi man attacked by alligator while trying to move it from the road

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. -

A man was attacked by an alligator in southern Mississippi and it was all caught on camera.

An alligator was found on the side of the road earlier this week in Hancock County, Mississippi. Authorities were trying to relocate the animal when a man was bitten and taken to the hospital. 

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the alligator was about 10 feet long and weighed hundreds of pounds. The Gulf Coast Gator Ranch owner claims that alligator attacks are about as common as being struck by lightning.

Authorities have confirmed the man did not suffer any life threatening injuries.

