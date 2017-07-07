Spokane County issues burn restriction

The Cities of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Millwood, and Liberty Lake are expected to issue similar restrictions in a coordinated effort as fire hazard conditions worsen in the region.

This might affect your weekend.

Spokane County has issued a burning restriction effective Friday at 5:00 p.m. The restriction will remain in effect until further notice for any currently unauthorized "open burning" and recreational fires within the unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

Spokane County says the cities of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Millwood and Liberty Lake are expected to issue similar restrictions soon. The Department of Natural Resources has already taken similar action on DNR lands.

Citizens may still use manufactured portable outdoor fireplaces, barbecues, patio warmers, however, campfire pits or other open burning is prohibited.

Allowed:

Manufactured portable outdoor devices - Fireplaces, Chimineas, barbeques, and patio warmers.

Approved fuels in appropriate device - clean and dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural gas and propane.

Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and determined by agencies with jurisdiction.

NOT Allowed:

All recreational fires - any outdoor fire without a chimney such as a backyard fire pit or campfire using chopped firewood or charcoal.

All open burning - any open burning of fields and yard waste is prohibited at all times.

Questions regarding the burning restrictions or acceptable devices may be directed to Spokane County Building and Planning by calling (509) 477-3675.

If unauthorized burning is witnessed, it should be reported to the serving Fire District/Department.

Failure to comply with the burning ban could have serious consequences. As stated in Spokane County Code 3.02.090: “Any person(s) conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning when ordered to do so shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punishable upon conviction by a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.”