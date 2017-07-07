WATCH: WSP Troopers clock motorcyclist at 147 mph during chase in Snohomish County

A motorcyclist clocked by Washington State Patrol Troopers at 147 miles per hour during a chase on July 4 in Snohomish County was arrested thanks to great communication by law enforcement on the ground and in the air.

The motorcyclist was first clocked going 82 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-5. When he failed to stopped, Troopers asked for assistance from their Cessna aircraft already monitoring the area. The airplane found the motorcyclist and followed him for 17 miles into Everett.

The motorcyclist stopped at a house that wasn't his and tried to hide behind a boat, but of course probably didn't realize the airplane was flying above watching his every move. Thanks to the eyes in the sky, the driver was arrested without incident.

No one was hurt.

Washington State Patrol says in 2016 there were 537 traffic-related deaths in Washington and speed was involved in more than 28 percent of those fatal collisions.

Last year, the Washington State Patrol contacted 380,296 drivers for speed violations. Troopers wrote 233,527 citations and issued 1,452 written warnings. More than 145,000 drivers also received verbal warnings.