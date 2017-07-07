Bottle broken on suspect in assault on Seattle to Beijing flight

Bottle broken on suspect in assault on Seattle to Beijing flightPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>